International Rohingya Conference kicks off in Cox’s Bazar Aug 25

Bangladesh will hold a three-day international stakeholders conference in Cox's Bazar on August 25 before organizing a high-level conference on the Rohingya crisis on September 30 in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

The international conference will be held at Hotel Baywatch in the Inani area under Ukhia upazila in the district to resolve the Rohingya crisis.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus is likely to attend the event as the chief guest.

Confirming the matter, Cox's Bazar Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Imran Hossain Sajeeb said the conference will be held on the occasion of the eighth anniversary of the Rohingya influx.

Apart from the head of the government, the foreign ministers of several countries, international envoys on Rohingya issues, Bangladesh missions abroad, and representatives of various UN agencies are expected to participate in the conference.

The government has taken this initiative to raise funds for the displaced Rohingyas and strengthen international efforts to send them back to their homeland, Rakhine State in Myanmar.

The international conference, titled “Partner dialogue: Messages received for discussion at the high-level conference on the Rohingya situation”, will be held here, said Imran Hossain Sajeeb.

The three-day conference will feature discussions, cultural programs, and an exhibition of refugee camps.

There will be five working sessions on August 24 and 25. The topics of discussion will include humanitarian assistance for the Rohingyas and initiating their repatriation to Rakhine. The guests will visit the Rohingya camps on August 26.

Meanwhile, Khalilur Rahman, the national security adviser of Bangladesh and high representative on Rohingya Affairs, said on Monday that an international conference on the Rohingya issue is going to be held on September 30 under the initiative of the United Nations.

He said the Cox's Bazar conference is part of the preparations for a larger UN conference in the days to come.

The security adviser said the chief adviser had earlier called upon all member states to organize an international conference at the UN General Assembly last year. This call was immediately and unanimously responded to, and the UN General Assembly decided to convene the conference, which is being sponsored by 106 countries.

Another international conference on the Rohingya issue will be held in Doha, Qatar, on December 6.