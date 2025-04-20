Japan pledges continued support for Rohingya crisis resolution

Japanese ambassador to Bangladesh, Saida Shinichi, has said that Japan will continue to support resolving the Rohingya issue, including funding assistance and cooperation with the government and relevant agencies.

“I understand the current situation in the camps, impacted by the reduction of international support,” he said on Sunday, commenting on his recent visit to the Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar.

Witnessing the ongoing activities in the field recently, Ambassador Saida said he saw how the aid funds provided by the Japanese government were being maximized in the refugee camps through the Bangladesh government, UN agencies, and NGO's.

As the crisis enters its eighth year, Japan said it is essential to keep the attention of the global community, while multiple emergencies are taking place in different parts of the world.

Since the large influx in August 2017, Japan has contributed over $250 million to various interventions in Cox's Bazar as well as in Bhasan Char through international organizations and NGOs.

This assistance has included food, healthcare, WASH, shelter, protection, and gender mainstreaming, according to the Japanese Embassy in Dhaka on Sunday.

Additionally, in September, the government of Japan decided to provide the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) with assistance worth $1 million in response to the flash floods in northern and southeastern Bangladesh, including the Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar.

“I am honoured to attend the inauguration of the Jica project, and I hope this new opening will improve the living conditions of host communities,” said the Japanese ambassador, stressing that Japan will continue to work toward the resolution of the Rohingya issue.

Ambassador Saida visited the registration centre, food distribution centre, learning centre and teachers’ training centre, livelihoods skills development and production centre, innovation valley, women-led community centre, and community initiative society project site, and attended the inauguration ceremony of the Jica’s improvement of fish landing center of Bangladesh Fisheries Development Corporation in Cox's Bazar district.

He also held meetings with the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) and the Armed Police Battalion (APBN).