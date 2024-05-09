Thursday, May 09, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

US provides over $30m to support Rohingya refugees

  • Committed to working with Bangladesh, says Ambassador Prescott
  • Funding includes support for healthcare, nutrition, clean water, and shelter
File image of Rohingyas. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 09 May 2024, 12:57 PM

The United States, through the Department of State Bureau for Population, Refugees, and Migration and United States Agency for International Development (Usaid), is providing $30.5 million in additional assistance for Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar, Bhasan Char, and the region.

This funding includes lifesaving support for healthcare, nutrition, clean water, and shelter, as well as support for self-reliance initiatives to help ease reliance on humanitarian assistance, said the US Embassy in Dhaka on Thursday.

Ambassador Jeffrey Prescott, US representative to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture, announced the new assistance funding on a visit to Bangladesh to observe US government food security, agriculture and humanitarian assistance activities in the country.

“We remain committed to working with the Bangladesh government and all of our partners to continue support for Rohingya refugees and for Bangladeshis living in communities impacted by this crisis,” said Ambassador Prescott.

The United States is the single largest donor of humanitarian assistance to those affected by the Rohingya crisis in Burma, Bangladesh, and the region.

Total US funding for this crisis has reached nearly $2.4 billion since August 2017, of which over $1.9 billion has been provided for refugees and host communities in Bangladesh.

Topics:

RohingyaUSAIDRohingya crisis
Read More

IOM DG: Rohingyas are not looking to stay forever in Bangladesh

PM Hasina seeks UK's help to repatriate Rohingyas to Myanmar

Another Rohingya killed in Ukhiya camp

Youth killed in Cox’s Bazar Rohingya camp

Principal Secretary tells foreign diplomats: Delay in Rohingya repatriation threatens regional security

Fake birth certificates of Rohingyas: UP chairman suspended in Moulvibazar

Latest News

No alternative to decision action to correct the economy

Heatwave piles misery on Myanmar displaced

We are failing the Sundarbans miserably

There’s nothing uplifting about academics buying lifts

First Bangladeshi hajj flight leaves for Jeddah

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x