Russian-built RNPP unit-1 to be operational in next five months

The first unit of the Russian-built nuclear power plant at Pabna’s Rooppur (RNPP) with 1200MW capacity is expected to launch production in December of this year or January 2025 as per schedule, officials said on Sunday.

“The unit will start producing power to its optimum level gradually once its trial operation is launched,” Nuclear Power Plant Company Bangladesh Limited (NPCBL) Managing Director Dr Md Zahedul Hassan told BSS.

He said: "Unit-1 would be on constant trial operation for the subsequent 10 months with the loading of fuel and we will need one month for fuel loading at the unit.”

“The RNPP (Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant) needs a series of tests to check the standard and quality, which are guarantee tests of the country’s first ever nuclear plant,” the managing director added.

RNPP officials said the plant would require around 2000 trained people for maintenance and operational works while so far some 1000 people were trained to run the plant, maintaining international standard and more training programs are underway to upgrade their skills.

In a related development the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) by now conducted a test of power transmission line through its newly constructed Rooppur-Gopalganj grid line.

PGCB’s Acting Chief Engineer M Delwar Hossain said on completion of line testing, they readied the 158km, 400kV single circuit transmission line having capacity 2000MW was ready for power transmission from May next year.

He said the transmission line test was completed on June 2, 2025.

Besides, the official said, two transmission lines including Rooppur-Bogura 400kV single circuit having 2000MW capacity was completed in June 2024, while Rooppur-Baghabari 230kV double circuit capacity of 2000MW was completed in May 2022.

“These three transmission lines were ready to transmit electricity from Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant,” Delwar said.

He said the PGCB was now constructing another two transmission lines; Rooppur-Dhaka (Kaliakoir-Aminbazar) 400kV double circuit capacity 4000MW and Rooppur-Dhamrai 230kV double circuit capacity 2000MW, which will be completed in June 2026.

According to RNPP project details, Russia’s Rosatom State Corporation, meanwhile, successfully tested reactor containment before fuel loading at the first unit of the RNPP at Pakshey, Ishwardi in Pabna in June.

The documents confirmed full compliance with the containment design requirements and the highest safety standards.

The officials concerned said a series of tests were conducted to confirm the structure’s tightness and ability to withstand internal loads that might occur in abnormal conditions.

The RNPP unit would soon proceed for a series of “hot media tests” namely, the “primary coolant circuit heated to rated values and the generated steam”.

They said safety modes of the RNPP unit operation would also be tested, including the operation mode of the devices providing steam discharge into the atmosphere.

“Rosatom’s most important priority is safety; therefore, the project focuses on meeting all mandatory standards and requirements,” a Rosatom statement recently said.

It said the RNPP is equipped with two VVER-1200 reactors having 2400MW capacity for two units.

The project is being implemented with technical and financial assistance from Russia following the International Atomic Energy Association (IAEA) safety standard and other relevant guidance as well as international good practices in constructing the plant.

The construction work was started on November 30, 2017.

Bangladesh secured the IAEA licence for nuclear fuel import and storage at the Rooppur project after fulfilling all necessary requirements under the regulator’s guidelines.

In February 2011, Rosatom, the state atomic energy corporation of the Russian Federation, signed an agreement with the Bangladesh government to build the project at Rooppur.