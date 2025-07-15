Govt okays import of one cargo LNG

The government on Tuesday approved a proposal for procuring one cargo LNG from the spot market following the international quotation method to meet the growing demand for the country.

The approval came from the 27th meeting of the Advisers Council Committee on Government Purchase held at the Cabinet Division of the Secretariat Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed in the chair.

Following a proposal from the Energy and Mineral Resources Division, Petrobangla would procure one cargo LNG from M/S Qatar LNG Trading LLC, Qatar, at a cost of around Tk 556.76 crore with each MMBtu of LNG costing $13.24.