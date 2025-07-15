Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Govt okays import of one cargo LNG

Petrobangla will buy one LNG cargo from Qatar LNG Trading for Tk 556.76 crore at $13.24 per MMBtu

File image. Photo: Collected
Update : 15 Jul 2025, 03:05 PM

The government on Tuesday approved a proposal for procuring one cargo LNG from the spot market following the international quotation method to meet the growing demand for the country.

The approval came from the 27th meeting of the Advisers Council Committee on Government Purchase held at the Cabinet Division of the Secretariat Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed in the chair.

Following a proposal from the Energy and Mineral Resources Division, Petrobangla would procure one cargo LNG from M/S Qatar LNG Trading LLC, Qatar, at a cost of around Tk 556.76 crore with each MMBtu of LNG costing $13.24.

PetrobanglaEnergy and Mineral Resources Division
