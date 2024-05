Bangladesh recorded the highest power generation at 9pm on Tuesday.

During this time, 16,477 megawatts of electricity were produced.

The officials of Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) confirmed this information at 9:30pm.

The previous highest electricity production was recorded at 16,233MW on April 22.

According to the BPDB, this new production record is the result of maximum effort to maintain normal power generation and supply during summer.