BNP to finalize nomination list on Monday

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has called a Standing Committee meeting at the party chairperson’s Gulshan office on Monday noon to finalize single candidates for each constituency under the BNP and its alliance ahead of the national election.

The meeting will begin at 12:30pm, followed by a press conference at 3pm at the same venue, said BNP media cell member Shayrul Kabir Khan.

BNP’s divisional organizing secretaries have also been asked to attend the meeting at the chairperson’s office.

Party sources said Tarique Rahman, who will join the meeting virtually from London, will chair the session, while other Standing Committee members will be present in person.

Several senior BNP leaders said the meeting will mainly focus on finalizing single candidates for each constituency under the party and its alliance for the upcoming national election.

The meeting comes a day after Tarique Rahman announced that BNP would soon release the first phase of its nomination list while launching the party’s new online payment gateway for membership renewal and registration at a program held at a Gulshan hotel on Sunday.

Tarique said it is not possible to nominate everyone, and BNP has also decided to support some candidates from other democratic parties that took part in the anti-fascist movement alongside BNP. “Because of this, some BNP aspirants may not get party nominations.”

He urged all BNP leaders, workers, and supporters to accept this reality in the greater interest of the country, the people, and democracy.

“Whoever receives the nomination, please work unitedly to ensure their victory. Remember, a hidden dictatorship with secret ambitions is lurking around you. So do not let petty resentments, quarrels or disputes among yourselves reach a level where the opponent can take advantage of your differences,” Tarique warned.

Party insiders said Tarique had held discussions with potential candidates from different divisions over the past two weeks at the chairperson’s office. He instructed all aspirants to support whoever is officially nominated with the "sheaf of paddy" symbol.

Sources said the first list may include around 200 constituencies.

Earlier, BNP Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed told reporters that the party expected to publish its initial list of about 200 candidates in early November.

“All nominated and non-nominated aspirants must work together for the officially endorsed candidate,” Salahuddin said.