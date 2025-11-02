Sunday, November 02, 2025

Jagpa’s registration reinstated with ‘Hookah’ symbol following court order

The commission had first awarded registration to Jagpa ahead of the 2008 national election

Logo of Jatiya Ganatantrik Party (Jagpa). Photo: UNB
Update : 02 Nov 2025, 05:46 PM

The Election Commission (EC) has reinstated the registration of Jatiya Ganatantrik Party (Jagpa) with its electoral symbol “Hookah” in line with a High Court order.

“The Jatiya Ganatantrik Party-Jagpa’s registration with its party symbol (Registration No-036, Hookah symbol, dated November 20, 2008) was reinstated, cancelling its earlier notification that had revoked the party’s registration,” said a notification signed by EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed on Sunday.

The commission had first awarded registration to Jagpa ahead of the 2008 national election.

However, on February 1, 2021, the then Election Commission cancelled the party’s registration for its failure to comply with conditions under the Representation of the People Order (RPO).

Challenging the cancellation, Jagpa President Tasmina Prodhan filed a writ petition with the High Court later that year. In March 2025, the court handed down its order, directing the EC to reinstate the party’s registration.

Jagpa's founding president, Shafiul Alam Prodhan, passed away on May 21, 2017, and then its chairperson, Rehena Prodhan, died on October 22, 2018.

Later, their daughter, Tasmina Prodhan, took over as the party’s acting president.

A total of 57 parties have so far obtained registration, but five of them—Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, Freedom Party, Oikyabodha Nagorik Andolan, PDP and Jatiya Ganatantrik Party (Jagpa)—later lost their status due to different grounds and court orders.

But Jamaat has recently got back their registration following the court order. Now Jagpa got back its registration as well. Besides, the registration of Awami League remains suspended.

Recently, Bangladesh Republic Party (BRP) officially received registration as a new political party with the “Elephant” as its electoral symbol on October 26 and Bangladesh Labour Party on September 25 last, following two separate court directives.

The registration system for political parties was first introduced ahead of the 9th parliamentary election in 2008.

Besides, the registration process for new parties is underway ahead of the 13th National Parliamentary Election.

Bangladesh Election Commission (EC)
