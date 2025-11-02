Nahid: July Charter must come from chief adviser, not president

National Citizens’ Party (NCP) convener Nahid Islam said on Sunday that the July Charter must be issued by Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus, not the president, arguing that any move to issue it from the latter’s office would “bury the Charter for good,” since the president has “no constitutional authority” in this regard.

Speaking to journalists at the party’s office in Bangla Motor, Dhaka, Nahid warned that “the people will not accept it” if the order comes from the president instead of the chief adviser.

“We will only sign the document after confirming that every clause is properly implemented,” he said.

Commenting on the current political situation, the NCP leader said anti-fascist parties must remain united despite internal disagreements.

“Some factions may try to manipulate the upcoming polls,” he said.

“For stability, the national election should be held in February. The referendum can take place before or even on election day — overemphasizing its timing is unnecessary.”

Nahid said his party has not yet decided whether it will form an alliance with the BNP or Jamaat-e-Islami.

He accused some political groups of distorting the July Charter for political gain.

“We want genuine state reform and an inclusive election framework,” he said.

“But certain parties misunderstood and signed the Charter in a way that created divisions, a betrayal of the national spirit.”

Nahid also alleged that sections of the Charter were altered to serve partisan interests.

“The government seems to be favouring a particular party,” he claimed, adding that BNP was trying to turn public opinion against the referendum to create confusion.

“The political focus has shifted from national reform to power politics,” Nahid said.

“We are not aligned with those opposing reforms.”

He also reiterated his objection to displaying the image of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in government institutions, saying: “Even if permitted by the Constitution, he is a symbol of fascism. People will not accept his image being used.”

Nahid said the referendum must truly reflect the people’s will.

“If the people say no, it means no,” he said.

“The BNP’s opposition to the referendum contradicts the people’s demand for reform.”

On relations with India, Nahid said they should only be adjusted “if there is remorse for supporting the past fascist regime.”

He added that NCP is continuing its organizational preparations for the upcoming elections, forming branch committees and screening candidates independently.

Regarding the party’s requested “Shapla” election symbol, Nahid accused the Election Commission of “deliberately delaying” the process.

“They could have decided this a month ago. As a new party, they should have shown more sincerity,” he said.

He also urged the government to clarify the recent death of a July movement activist, saying: “The sacrifice of July’s fighters must not be forgotten.”