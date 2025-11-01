Sunday, November 02, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Salahuddin warns against politicizing Islam

'We welcome anyone who speaks for political reasons, but no one should harm our religion,' he says

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed addresses the Azmate Sahaba Conference at the central Eidgah Maidan in Narayanganj city on Saturday, November 1, 2025. Photo: UNB
Update : 01 Nov 2025, 11:20 PM

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed on Saturday urged people to remain vigilant against those who attempt to create political confusion by misusing religion, particularly Islam.

“When elections approach in our country, we often see attempts to use religion in politics,” he said while addressing the Azmate Sahaba Conference at the central Eidgah Maidan in Narayanganj city.

Salahuddin said: “Ninety-two percent people of Bangladesh are Muslims. We believe in the Islam of Madinah, the Islam of our Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). We do not believe in Maududi’s version of Islam.”

He called on people to be wary of those who seek to create division and unrest in society.

“I was not supposed to speak here; I came to listen to the respected scholars who do not use Islam for political gain. Those who value faith above worldly matters are present here — that is why I have come. We welcome anyone who speaks for political reasons, but no one should harm our religion,” Salahuddin added.

Criticizing former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s government, he termed it “anti-Islam and anti-Muslim,” alleging that Islamic scholars have been oppressed under her rule.

“We have witnessed how their politics have come to an end by the will of Allah,” he said.

Salahuddin also urged the BNP to uphold “ideological politics” in Bangladesh. “We must work to end the Awami League’s non-ideological politics and establish true ideological politics in the country,” he added.

BNPSalahuddin Ahmed
