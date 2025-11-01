Saturday, November 01, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Rizvi: BNP to revoke power sector indemnity provision if voted to power

During the fascist regime, hundreds of thousands of crores of taka were looted from the energy sector, he says

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi speaks at the “CAB Youth Parliament 2025” organized by the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) at Dhaka University, saying his party will abolish the indemnity provision in the power sector if it returns to power, on Saturday, November 1, 2025. Photo: UNB
Update : 01 Nov 2025, 06:20 PM

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Saturday said their party would abolish the indemnity provision in the power sector if it returns to power.

Speaking at the “CAB Youth Parliament 2025” organized by the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) at Dhaka University, Rizvi said the indemnity law had legalized massive corruption in the power sector.

“During the fascist regime, hundreds of thousands of crores of taka were looted from the energy sector. Using the indemnity law as a tool, money was siphoned off abroad,” Rizvi alleged.

He said that through rental and quick rental power projects, the previous government unleashed a wave of plunder in the energy sector, and the indemnity provision had paved the way for further large-scale corruption.

“BNP stands firmly against such looting. Once in power, BNP will definitely repeal the indemnity,” he affirmed.

Rizvi said investment in the energy sector had declined and stressed that Bangladesh must start focusing on renewable energy now.

“The previous government never thought about energy for people. Although the current interim government’s intentions regarding renewable energy seem right, their actions are not yet visible,” he observed.

The BNP leader said that the party’s 31-point reform agenda places special emphasis on renewable energy, adding that acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has repeatedly highlighted the issue in his speeches.

“BNP has also pledged to plant 250 million trees across the country,” Rizvi said, adding that the party has always been serious about environmental issues.

“Apart from tree planting, our acting chairman has repeatedly talked about restoring the navigability of 20,000km of canals, wetlands, and dead rivers,” he added.

On the country’s renewable energy potential, Rizvi said Bangladesh needs to explore more alternative sources beyond solar and wind power.

“Currently, only 4.71% of the national grid’s electricity comes from renewable sources. If Bangladesh can produce biofuel like Brazil—from sugarcane husks and other byproducts—it can make significant progress in this sector,” he said.

Rizvi identified investment as the major challenge in renewable energy, saying that foreign investments are often delayed or blocked due to bureaucratic hurdles. “Overcoming these challenges is crucial to take the renewable energy sector forward,” he added.

Topics:

BNPRuhul Kabir Rizvi
Read More

Fakhrul slams Jamaat for ‘spreading lies’ to mislead people ahead of election

Fakhrul says referendum to be held on election day, not before

Patwary: Hold polls by February to save country from ‘civil war-like situation’

Tarique Rahman calls for childcare plan to empower women

Rizvi: Hasina still conspiring to obstruct election from abroad

Chhatra Dal man killed in Chittagong factional clash

Latest News

ISPR: 21st National Long-Distance Swimming Competition 2025 held

UGC, British Council ink deal at House of Lords to improve education quality

Subrata Chowdhury: Conflict between BNP, Jamaat over referendum unlikely

Fakhrul urges India to return Hasina to face trial

Standard Bank holds 419th board meeting

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x