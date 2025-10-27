Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Jubodal celebrates 47th founding anniversary in Jamalpur

To mark the occasion, the district unit organized a discussion meeting and a colourful rally

Jubodal celebrates 47th founding anniversary in Jamalpur on October 26, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 27 Oct 2025, 09:39 PM

The 47th founding anniversary of the Jatiotabadi Jubodal was celebrated in Jamalpur on Sunday.

To mark the occasion, the district unit organized a discussion meeting and a colourful rally.

The event, held on Station Road, was presided over by District Jubodal Convener Shafiqul Islam Khan Sajib. Central BNP Assistant Organizing Secretary and District BNP General Secretary Advocate Shah Md Warez Ali Mamun spoke at the discussion.

Shah Md Warez Ali Mamun said, Jubodal activists had been fighting on the streets against the Awami government for 17 years, facing imprisonment, torture, enforced disappearances, and killings.

He added that the people now await a free, fair, and neutral election.

Following the meeting, a vibrant rally paraded through the town’s main streets and concluded at Bokultola Square.

Topics:

BNPJamalpurJubo dal
