Sarjis: NCP vows to secure ‘Shapla’ for upcoming election

Sarjis Alam, NCP’s chief organizer (north), said on Monday that the party and its youth wing will not accept arbitrary actions and insisted that NCP will secure the Shapla symbol for the next elections.

He made the remarks during a press conference following the party’s organizational coordination meeting at Tangail Press Club auditorium.

He said: “In post-coup Bangladesh, political parties’ demands cannot be limited solely to elections. We want elections to ensure the democratic process, even if they are held in February, and NCP has no objection. But merely talking about elections without addressing the legal framework of the July Charter and the judicial process is irrelevant to NCP’s aspirations for the uprising.”

He added, “NCP and the younger generation will not accept arbitrary actions by any institution. Even though there is no legal barrier, various excuses are being used to deny us the Shapla symbol. Since there is no legal obstacle, we insist on contesting the next parliamentary elections under the Shapla symbol, and we will secure it from our end.”

He also said: “We did not sign the July Charter because its legal basis remains unclear. Key reforms in the charter, noted with dissent, raise questions about their implementation. The interim government cannot hold elections without ensuring its enforcement. Until it is confirmed whether a government, after the charter passes in a referendum, will be compelled to implement it under the chief adviser’s directive, NCP cannot sign it against the people’s aspirations. We have stood firm on this.”

Masudur Rahman Russell, chief coordinator of Tangail NCP presided over the meeting. Guests included Dhaka Division organizational secretary Saifullah Haider, along with district, upazila, and union-level leaders.