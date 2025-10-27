Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Sarjis: NCP vows to secure ‘Shapla’ for upcoming election

'NCP and the younger generation will not accept arbitrary actions by any institution," he says

Sarjis Alam speaks at the coordination meeting at Tangail Press Club auditorium. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 28 Oct 2025, 10:11 AM

Sarjis Alam, NCP’s chief organizer (north), said on Monday that the party and its youth wing will not accept arbitrary actions and insisted that NCP will secure the Shapla symbol for the next elections.

He made the remarks during a press conference following the party’s organizational coordination meeting at Tangail Press Club auditorium.

He said: “In post-coup Bangladesh, political parties’ demands cannot be limited solely to elections. We want elections to ensure the democratic process, even if they are held in February, and NCP has no objection. But merely talking about elections without addressing the legal framework of the July Charter and the judicial process is irrelevant to NCP’s aspirations for the uprising.”

He added, “NCP and the younger generation will not accept arbitrary actions by any institution. Even though there is no legal barrier, various excuses are being used to deny us the Shapla symbol. Since there is no legal obstacle, we insist on contesting the next parliamentary elections under the Shapla symbol, and we will secure it from our end.”

He also said: “We did not sign the July Charter because its legal basis remains unclear. Key reforms in the charter, noted with dissent, raise questions about their implementation. The interim government cannot hold elections without ensuring its enforcement. Until it is confirmed whether a government, after the charter passes in a referendum, will be compelled to implement it under the chief adviser’s directive, NCP cannot sign it against the people’s aspirations. We have stood firm on this.”

Masudur Rahman Russell, chief coordinator of Tangail NCP presided over the meeting. Guests included Dhaka Division organizational secretary Saifullah Haider, along with district, upazila, and union-level leaders.

 

Topics:

Interim governmentSarjis AlamNational Citizen Party
Read More

Nahid: NCP to sign July Charter if dissent note annulled

Sarjis accuses administration of political bias, warns of consequences

NCP slams Public Admin Ministry, submits 15-point proposal to PSC

NCP will not sign July charter without reviewing the draft implementation order

NCP delegation meets National Consensus Commission

Fakhrul: BNP unbothered about Jamaat’s alliance, vows to resist use of religion in election

Latest News

DMTCL: No safety risks in metro rail operations

64 killed in war-like Rio drug raids

Standard Bank Securities holds 51st board meeting

Study: Climate inaction causing millions of avoidable deaths

Press secretary: Those interviewing Hasina mustn’t overlook her killings

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x