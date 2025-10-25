NCP will not sign July charter without reviewing the draft implementation order

Akhter Hossen, the member secretary of the National Citizens Party (NCP), has said that his party will not sign the July charter until they have reviewed the draft implementation order. He added that no party’s pressure should turn the charter into an instrument of deception.

He made the remarks on Saturday afternoon after a meeting between NCP representatives and the Consensus Commission at the National Parliament building. The meeting regarding the July charter began at 10:15am on Saturday.

Akhter Hossen said: “The commission informed us that an order for implementing the July charter has been prepared, which we see as progress. However, they have not yet presented the details of the order to us, so we cannot be optimistic at this point.”

He added: “Signing the July charter would have been just a formality. We have told the commission that the draft order and its scope must be clear to the public. We will decide about signing after reviewing these.”

He also alleged: “One party wants to erase the July charter, and another wants to disrupt it. We have emphasized ensuring that the charter is not turned into an instrument of deception under any pressure.”

He further said: “Our long struggle continues so that the July charter can gain a complete legal basis. Until the legal foundation of the charter is ensured, we will continue our efforts.”

The NCP member secretary said: “We want to contest the election under the Shapla symbol. No coalition discussions have taken place so far.” However, he added that alliances with any party remain possible.

Also present at the meeting were NCP joint conveners Sarwar Tushar, Khaled Saifullah, Javed Rasin, and joint member secretary Zahirul Islam Musa.

Professor Dr Ali Riaz, co-vice president of the National Consensus Commission, and other commission members attended the meeting.