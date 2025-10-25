Saturday, October 25, 2025

Adilur: Govt commits to implement state reforms in line with July Charter

The adviser urged all citizens and political parties to remain united and work together to uphold Bangladesh’s democratic and reformist progress

File image of Housing and Public Works Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan. Photo: BSS
Update : 25 Oct 2025, 02:24 PM

Housing and Public Works Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan on Saturday said the interim government is pledged to implement state reform initiatives and transform Bangladesh into a “New Bangladesh” in line with the July National Charter and the July Declaration.

“July has changed Bangladesh in just 36 days...We are determined to implement necessary state reforms in line with the July National Charter and July Declaration," said a seminar titled "Gum Nikristo Fascibadi Shasoner Hatiyar" at the Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall Auditorium on Saturday morning. 

The seminar was organized on the occasion of unveiling the cover of a book named "Aynaghorer Sakkhi: Gum Jiboner Aat Bochor", written by Barrister Mir Ahmed Bin Quasem Arman, depicting the incident of his detention.

Dhaka University Central Student Union (Ducsu) and Procchod Prokashon jointly organized the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the adviser said the era of fascist rule has ended through the sacrifice of hundreds of martyrs and the struggles of many who are still recovering from their wounds. “Today, Bangladesh stands at a new juncture. Those who were once victims of enforced disappearance can now speak out. We did not know where they were, as the fascist regime had silenced and imprisoned Bangladesh itself," he said.

He said the country has now emerged from that darkness of extrajudicial killings and unlawful oppression. Efforts are underway to establish the rule of law and ensure justice for victims and the oppressed, he said.

In this connection, he said the trial process against perpetrators has already begun, and the people who suffered injustice will see the end of wrongdoings.

Stressing the spirit of the July Declaration, Adilur Rahman emphasized that the transformation toward a new Bangladesh remains an ongoing struggle. “Even though fascism has been defeated, it often tries to return. We must stay united to continue this fight, regardless of our differences,” he added.

He urged all citizens and political forces to uphold unity and work together to sustain the country’s democratic and reformist journey.

Ducsu VP Abu Shadik, Barrister Mir Ahmed Bin Quasem, Aynaghar victim Abdullah Aman Azmi and other Ducsu leaders spoke at the event.

Topics:

Ministry of Housing and Public WorksAdilur Rahman KhanJuly Charter
