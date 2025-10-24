Speculation over Nasiruddin Patwary's resignation, NCP clarifies

Speculation has arisen regarding the resignation of Nasiruddin Patwary, the chief coordinator of the National Citizen Party (NCP).

Several media outlets and social media platforms reported that he has submitted a letter seeking release from his party position, citing sources within the party.

Following the publication of such reports, the NCP issued a press statement at around 2am on Friday, signed by the party’s Joint Member Secretary (Office) Saleh Uddin Sifat, rejecting the claims as baseless.

The statement read: "Nasiruddin Patwary remains with us. He recently carried out duties related to the party’s registration process with the Election Commission. As chief coordinator, he continues to oversee the responsibilities of various wings. Therefore, the reports regarding his resignation or release from the party are inaccurate.”

Earlier that night, several media outlets and social media posts, quoting NCP sources, claimed that Patwary had submitted his resignation letter to the party’s convener and member secretary two weeks ago.

However, the party’s high command has yet to formally accept the letter.

According to the published reports, Patwary decided to resign due to complications surrounding his position within the party. The reports also stated that Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain—former coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and current adviser to the interim government—may join the party ahead of the upcoming 13th National Election in February.

Upon joining, he is expected to assume the role of director of Election and Organizational Affairs, a position currently held by Nasiruddin Patwary.

The reports further suggested that the party’s central leadership had expressed silent approval of Asif Mahmud's proposal, which reportedly led to Patwary's discontent and subsequent submission of his resignation letter.