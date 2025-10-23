BNP urges EC to keep controversial officials away from elections

The BNP on Thursday called on the Election Commission to ensure that controversial government officials who were involved in conducting the past three "farcical" elections are kept away from any role in the forthcoming national election.

“Particularly, officials who are controversial or whose roles have been questioned must not be allowed to participate in or influence the forthcoming election process in any manner. The Election Commission must remain extremely vigilant in this regard,” BNP Standing Committee member Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan told reporters after a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin.

He was leading a three-member BNP delegation during the meeting from 11am to 12:40pm at Nirbachan Bhaban in the city.

Dr Moyeen Khan said the last three elections were farcical and the government officials who conducted the elections on behalf of the Election Commission on the polling days made these polls so.

“It is not realistic to expect that those whose character was assassinated by the autocratic Awami League over the past 15 years will be corrected in 15 months. So, the Election Commission must stay alert about it,” he said.

Dr Moyeen said it is also a reality that the Commission does not have its own manpower to conduct the election. “This is a very crucial matter. Though the Election Commission is already aware of this, we are here to make them aware of it again,” he said.

Replying to a question, the BNP leader said his party wants the referendum on the July National Charter 2025 to be held on the national election day simultaneously.

Two other BNP delegation members were BNP Chairperson’s Advisory Council member Ismail Zabiullah and former acting secretary of the Election Commission Dr Mohammed Jakari.

Election Commissioner Md Anwarul Islam Sarker was also present at the meeting.