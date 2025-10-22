Nahid Islam: No election for NCP without ‘Shapla’

National Citizens Party (NCP) will not take part in the upcoming national election without Shapla symbol (water lily), the party’s convener Nahid Islam has said.

“If we don’t have our symbol, what will we contest the election with? We will not take part in the election under any symbol other than ‘Shapla’,” Nahid told reporters after meeting Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the state guesthouse Jamuna around 6:30pm on Wednesday.

He said if the structure of the next parliament is approved through a referendum, it will form a constitution within that framework. “The Consensus Commission will give recommendations on the entire process — depending on the government’s decision, we will consider signing the July Charter,” he said.

“We have placed this demand before the government and urged that our demands be taken into consideration. We have also strongly urged the government to move forward rationally toward implementing the July Charter,” he added.

The NCP leader said they also discussed the issue of the Election Commission (EC).

“The process of forming the commission and its current behavior do not seem impartial to us. It is not being transparent, and the EC is not functioning as a constitutional institution should. Partiality toward certain parties can be observed, while discriminatory treatment is being shown to others,” Nahid said.

He also said: “We have stated that based on the actions the Election Commission has taken in the past, if elections are held in the same manner, the responsibility will fall on the government. We have informed the government about this matter.”

“At this moment, the Election Commission needs to be reconstituted. We have also given statements regarding the Advisory Council,” he said.

Nahid alleged that political influence is visible in administrative appointments. “We are noticing and hearing about various divisions within the administration. Major political figures are dividing positions among themselves and making lists for SPs and DCs. Certain parties within the Advisory Council are being assisted. If this continues, the government will come under question,” he said.

He added that they urged the chief adviser to look into irregularities, corruption, and partisan bias in the administration.

On the Election Commission issue, the NCP convener said: "The government has said that it is a constitutional institution. However, if the election is not fair, the responsibility will rest with the government. Therefore, they said they would take this issue seriously. The government will take all necessary measures to ensure a fair and impartial election.”

“Regarding the July Charter, they have called upon us to sign it and assured that our concerns will be taken seriously,” Nahid said.

In response to a question, he said: “We have held discussions with the government. The legal adviser told us that if the government behaves like a caretaker government, the election will be neutral.”

“The government was told that the issue of a caretaker government has been discussed in the Consensus Commission — how such a government would be formed and by what process, and what is in the note of dissent. If the caretaker government issue is included in the July Charter, then it can be finalized. Otherwise, there is no scope for a caretaker government,” Nahid said.

“So, if they have said such a thing, they must have some kind of doubt. We believe that holding elections through reforming and scrutinizing the Advisory Council is part of their responsible conduct and commitment, under which they have formed the government,” he added.