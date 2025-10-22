BNP to announce final list of candidates after election schedule

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has decided to withhold the announcement of its final list of parliamentary candidates until the Election Commission (EC) declares the national election schedule, likely in early February.

According to senior party leaders, the move aims to avoid internal rifts among aspirants and ensure organizational unity ahead of the polls. The party has, however, almost finalized its preliminary list of single candidates for each constituency after weeks of scrutiny and feedback from grassroots levels.

A member of the BNP Standing Committee said the nomination process is in its final stages. “The final list of candidates will be announced only after the EC releases the schedule. Until then, we are closely monitoring political developments, alliance coordination, and possible seat adjustments,” the leader said.

Party insiders said BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman has already spoken with several potential candidates, giving them the green signal to start preparations in their respective constituencies. He has instructed them to strengthen coordination with local party leaders and increase direct communication with voters.

Under Tarique Rahman’s direct supervision, the party’s central election management cell is collecting field-level data on candidates’ popularity, voter sentiment, and local alliance dynamics. This information will be used to finalize recommendations before the list is made public.

BNP is placing particular emphasis on “qualified and acceptable” candidates—those who were active in previous movements, enjoy a positive public image, and are financially capable of running election campaigns.

In Bogura—the birthplace of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman—Tarique has personally spoken to potential candidates in four of the seven constituencies and given them approval. Those cleared so far include former MP Kazi Rafiqul Islam (Bogura-1), Adamdighi Upazila BNP President Abdul Muhit Talukder (Bogura-3), Acting District BNP General Secretary Mosharraf Hossain (Bogura-4), and former MP GM Siraj (Bogura-5).

The remaining three constituencies are expected to feature members of the Zia family and BNP allies—Khaleda Zia or a family member in Bogura-6 (Sadar), Tarique Rahman in Bogura-7 (Gabtoli–Shajahanpur), and Mahmudur Rahman Manna, President of Nagorik Oikya, in Bogura-2.

Mosharraf Hossain told the Dhaka Tribune, “The leader personally called and told me to prepare for the Bogura-4 constituency. He asked us to work together with everyone for the upcoming election.”

A central organizing secretary, requesting anonymity, said, “The party is observing the situation very carefully. Our main goal right now is to maintain organizational unity ahead of the election. That’s why we are not revealing the final list until the schedule is announced.”

He added, “Once the Election Commission announces the schedule, we will review the political situation, alliance coordination, and the overall environment before publishing the final list. Those most connected and acceptable to grassroots people will be prioritized.”

BNP Standing Committee Member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku said, “Our preparations for the election are underway. The party’s nomination board will make the final decision on candidate selection.”

BNP to leave up to 50 seats for allies

BNP also plans to leave up to 50 parliamentary seats for its political allies—parties that joined its simultaneous anti-government movement and the Nationalist Coordination Platform (NCP). Tarique Rahman and senior leaders have already held multiple meetings with these partners, including the 12-Party Alliance, Nationalist Like-Minded Alliance, Democracy Platform, and Democratic Left Unity.

During the discussions, BNP reiterated its plan to contest the election jointly with its movement-time allies and form the next government together. In the 2018 election, BNP allocated 59 seats to its partners, but this time the number is expected to be reduced to around 50.

Party insiders said BNP wants to avoid allocating too many seats to weaker allies merely for symbolic unity, as that could weaken its own electoral base. Instead, it will prioritize strong and winnable candidates.

Rashed Khan, General Secretary of Gana Odhikar Parishad, told the Dhaka Tribune, “We have been fighting alongside BNP for a long time against fascism. BNP has always said that if it returns to power, it will form a government with everyone. From that perspective, we are hopeful about forming an electoral alliance with them.”

Asked whether they had received any green signal from BNP, he said, “We’ve heard that BNP has given the green signal to some of its own candidates. That is their internal matter. We haven’t received any such indication yet.”