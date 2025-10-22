Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

BNP appoints Humayun Kabir as joint secretary general

With the latest appointment, Humayun Kabir has filled the remaining vacant position 

Humayun Kabir. Photo: UNB
Update : 22 Oct 2025, 02:23 PM

The BNP has appointed Humayun Kabir, an adviser to the party’s Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, as one of its joint secretaries general.

“Humayun Kabir has been made the BNP’s joint secretary general (International Affairs),” said a press release issued by the party on Wednesday.

Earlier, on June 15, 2024, the party reshuffled several key posts, including promoting its then Joint Secretaries general — Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon, Mojibur Rahman Sarwar, Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal and Lion Aslam Chowdhury — to the Chairperson’s Advisory Council.

On the same day, BNP appointed its then Organizing Secretaries Advocate Abdus Salam Azad and Syed Emran Saleh Prince, along with Publicity Affairs Secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anee, as joint secretaries general.

With the latest appointment, Humayun Kabir has filled the remaining vacant position of joint secretary general.

Topics:

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)Joint Secretary
Read More

BNP delegation sits with chief adviser

IRI delegation meets BNP

Rizvi seeks probe into recent fire incidents, warns of possible sabotage

Salahuddin says his remarks on July warriors ‘misinterpreted’

Salahuddin urges unity, says July Charter remains open to all

BNP backs teachers’ demands, warns against election disruption

Latest News

Asif Nazrul: BNP sought impartial role, not caretaker gov

EC Masud stresses credible election to avoid national disgrace

Al-Arafah Islami Bank, Shamadhan Services Ltd ink deal

Nepal envoy for deeper ties in trade, energy, education

Frequent power outages leave Sunamganj residents in despair

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x