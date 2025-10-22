BNP appoints Humayun Kabir as joint secretary general

The BNP has appointed Humayun Kabir, an adviser to the party’s Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, as one of its joint secretaries general.

“Humayun Kabir has been made the BNP’s joint secretary general (International Affairs),” said a press release issued by the party on Wednesday.

Earlier, on June 15, 2024, the party reshuffled several key posts, including promoting its then Joint Secretaries general — Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon, Mojibur Rahman Sarwar, Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal and Lion Aslam Chowdhury — to the Chairperson’s Advisory Council.

On the same day, BNP appointed its then Organizing Secretaries Advocate Abdus Salam Azad and Syed Emran Saleh Prince, along with Publicity Affairs Secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anee, as joint secretaries general.

With the latest appointment, Humayun Kabir has filled the remaining vacant position of joint secretary general.