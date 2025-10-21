Tuesday, October 21, 2025

BNP delegation sits with chief adviser

Party insiders said BNP leaders will raise concerns over the upcoming election, administrative neutrality

BNP delegation sits with chief adviser at state guest house Jamuna on Tuesday, October 21, 2025 at 6pm. Photo: UNB
Update : 21 Oct 2025, 06:30 PM

A three-member BNP delegation, led by party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, is holding a meeting with Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus.

The meeting started at state guest house Jamuna at 6pm, said BNP media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan.

The delegation also included BNP Standing Committee members Salahuddin Ahmed and Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury.

Before entering Jamuna, Salahuddin Ahmed said: "We have requested a time to meet the chief adviser. Accordingly, he has given us a time at 6pm today (Tuesday). We are going to meet the chief adviser. We will discuss the upcoming February national election, some administrative issues, and the overall situation of the country with the chief adviser.”

Party insiders said the BNP leaders are supposed to share its concerns regarding the upcoming election and the neutrality of the administration and the Election Commission.

Topics:

Election Commission (EC)Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)Mirza Fakhrul Islam AlagmirSalahuddin Ahmed
