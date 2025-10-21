BNP delegation sits with chief adviser

A three-member BNP delegation, led by party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, is holding a meeting with Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus.

The meeting started at state guest house Jamuna at 6pm, said BNP media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan.

The delegation also included BNP Standing Committee members Salahuddin Ahmed and Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury.

Before entering Jamuna, Salahuddin Ahmed said: "We have requested a time to meet the chief adviser. Accordingly, he has given us a time at 6pm today (Tuesday). We are going to meet the chief adviser. We will discuss the upcoming February national election, some administrative issues, and the overall situation of the country with the chief adviser.”

Party insiders said the BNP leaders are supposed to share its concerns regarding the upcoming election and the neutrality of the administration and the Election Commission.