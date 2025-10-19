Rizvi seeks probe into recent fire incidents, warns of possible sabotage

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Sunday said the nation is deeply concerned over the recent spate of fire incidents across the country and urged the government to investigate whether these were acts of sabotage.

“How can such major fires break out one after another? The airport authorities even blocked fire service vehicles—was that mere bureaucracy, or is there a deliberate conspiracy behind it?” he asked.

Rizvi made the remarks while speaking to reporters at BNP’s Naya Paltan central office.

He said another fire reportedly broke out on a launch in Chittagong earlier in the day. “These incidents are not mere coincidences—they are alarming the entire nation. Could they be acts of sabotage?

The BNP leader alleged that a vested quarter is trying to destabilize the country and claimed that India has often supported such efforts, directly or indirectly.

“India never wants a stable situation or government in Bangladesh. Their actions have never shown otherwise. They have always backed an illegal government like that of Sheikh Hasina,” he said.

Referring to the 2014 election, Rizvi said: “No major political party participated in that election. Yet, Indian diplomats tried to convince Ershad to join. That was direct interference in Bangladesh’s sovereignty and internal affairs.”

The BNP leader expressed concern that efforts are being made to stop the government’s plan to hold national elections in February.

“There seems to be an attempt to foil the government’s decision to hold elections by February. The recent series of fire incidents must be thoroughly investigated to determine whether these were accidents or part of a planned conspiracy,” he said.

Talking about BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s security, Rizvi said a bulletproof vehicle is being procured for her. “If her health permits, she will take part in mass election campaigns.”

Calling the July Charter a “Magna Carta”, Rizvi urged: “All anti-fascist democratic forces must unite to restore democracy in the country by implementing the charter.”