Saturday, October 18, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Fakhrul praises interim govt, urges unity ahead of polls

The BNP leader said the upcoming national election is crucial to decide if the country advances toward liberal democracy or shifts course again

File image of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 18 Oct 2025, 04:44 PM

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday said the interim government formed after the July Uprising has carried out commendable work and is striving to achieve more.

He said: "I think everyone should now play a responsible role from their respective positions, as the current government is an interim government. So far, all the work this government has done has been good work, and it has tried to do good work."

Fakhrul made the remarks as the chief guest at the Bangladesh Water Development Board Workers-Employees Conference and General Meeting held at the Water Bhaban Multipurpose Hall in Green Road in the city.

"It is not possible to resolve all the chaos within one year. The damage caused by the Awami League over the last 15 years-it is not possible for anyone to fix all of that at once," Fakhrul said.

Referring to the signing of the July National Charter as a historic day, the veteran BNP leader said: "Yesterday, a historic political event took place. The majority of the political parties have signed the historic July Charter."

Highlighting the importance of the upcoming national parliamentary election, he said: "The next national parliamentary election is an extremely important election. It will determine whether the country truly moves toward a liberal democracy or moves in a different direction again."

At the same time, Fakhrul also called upon all political parties to participate in the national election. "I will call upon the political parties to come forward. Let us overcome our minor differences, just as we signed the July Charter, and similarly, let us overcome our distance in the upcoming election and move toward a free and fair election."

Referring to the Liberation War, he said: "We must not forget that the Liberation War we fought in 1971 was a movement to create a new nation, through which a new national identity was established. We must always remember that the 1971 war is the basis of our existence."

Topics:

Mirza Fakhrul Islam AlagmirInterim governmentJuly Charter
Read More

Nahid Islam questions legitimacy of July Charter signing

Salahuddin urges unity, says July Charter remains open to all

Hasnat Abdullah questions exclusion from July Charter event

BNP backs teachers’ demands, warns against election disruption

EU backs July Charter as step toward reform

Salahuddin: New journey begins with July Charter signing

Latest News

Iran says no longer bound by restrictions on its nuclear programme

New DMP barracks launched to house 700 officers in Purbachal

Myanmar junta recaptures town on China trade route

Pakistan to hold talks with Afghanistan in Qatar after latest strikes

Rizwana: Govt agencies must shift to renewables within 3 years

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x