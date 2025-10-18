Fakhrul praises interim govt, urges unity ahead of polls

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday said the interim government formed after the July Uprising has carried out commendable work and is striving to achieve more.

He said: "I think everyone should now play a responsible role from their respective positions, as the current government is an interim government. So far, all the work this government has done has been good work, and it has tried to do good work."

Fakhrul made the remarks as the chief guest at the Bangladesh Water Development Board Workers-Employees Conference and General Meeting held at the Water Bhaban Multipurpose Hall in Green Road in the city.

"It is not possible to resolve all the chaos within one year. The damage caused by the Awami League over the last 15 years-it is not possible for anyone to fix all of that at once," Fakhrul said.

Referring to the signing of the July National Charter as a historic day, the veteran BNP leader said: "Yesterday, a historic political event took place. The majority of the political parties have signed the historic July Charter."

Highlighting the importance of the upcoming national parliamentary election, he said: "The next national parliamentary election is an extremely important election. It will determine whether the country truly moves toward a liberal democracy or moves in a different direction again."

At the same time, Fakhrul also called upon all political parties to participate in the national election. "I will call upon the political parties to come forward. Let us overcome our minor differences, just as we signed the July Charter, and similarly, let us overcome our distance in the upcoming election and move toward a free and fair election."

Referring to the Liberation War, he said: "We must not forget that the Liberation War we fought in 1971 was a movement to create a new nation, through which a new national identity was established. We must always remember that the 1971 war is the basis of our existence."