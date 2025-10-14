Tuesday, October 14, 2025

NCP vows full-scale contest with capable candidates, insists on ‘water lily’ symbol

Sarjis said NCP will challenge any arbitrary or unlawful actions by the commission

File image of Sarjis Alam. Photo: Collected
Update : 14 Oct 2025, 09:02 PM

National Citizens Party (NCP) Northern Organizer Sarjis Alam said that the party aims to nominate capable candidates in every constituency for the upcoming parliamentary election.

Speaking at a district organizational coordination meeting in Mymensingh on Tuesday, Sarjis criticized the Election Commission, saying it cannot conduct free, fair, and impartial elections if it deprives any party of its symbol.

“No election under such a commission can be credible in Bangladesh,” he said.

Sarjis emphasized strengthening the party’s organizational capacity at all levels, from districts to wards, rather than relying on monetary influence for nominations.

“Through committed leaders and activists, NCP will field candidates capable of winning every constituency,” he added.

He also highlighted the party’s role in empowering youth, promoting education, healthcare and anti-corruption initiatives to build a better future for Bangladesh.

Sarjis expressed confidence that NCP would emerge as a key player in a stable and balanced parliament, advocating for reform and justice even after elections.

Responding to a question on the "water lily" election symbol, he said the Election Commission must provide the symbol to NCP as there is no legal barrier, and the party will contest the elections under it.

He warned that NCP will challenge any arbitrary or unlawful actions by the commission.

Sarjis further clarified that NCP will contest elections nationwide, not for a few seats, and remains open to alliances with parties committed to people-driven change.

Sarjis AlamNational Citizen Party
