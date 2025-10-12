Sarjis Alam lashes out over repeated power cuts at NCP rally

Sarjis Alam, chief organizer of the National Citizen Party’s northern region, launched a scathing attack on electricity supplier Nesco during a public gathering in Panchagarh on Saturday, following a power outage that disrupted his speech.

The incident occurred at the conclusion of a long march from Panchagarh town to Banglabandha, organized to protest extortion and criminal activities in the region.

Alam expressed outrage over repeated blackouts during NCP events, claiming the disruptions had occurred “three times in three days.”

He accused Northern Electricity Supply PLC (Nesco) and its ownership of politically motivated interference, demanding accountability for the timing of the outages.

Addressing the crowd, he warned of exposing those responsible and issued strong language against the company’s leadership.

The NCP leader further alleged that certain institutions in Panchagarh were operating with political bias and vowed they would not be allowed to continue unchecked.

He criticized what he described as “moral bankruptcy” among local actors and distanced himself from engaging with Nesco officials “in the manner of a tyrant.”

Alam also claimed that efforts to speak out against extortionists, land grabbers, drug traffickers, and corrupt officials were being met with obstruction from vested quarters.

He warned that those abusing power or operating criminal syndicates would face consequences, saying: “It is only a matter of time before they are fully exposed.”