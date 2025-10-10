Friday, October 10, 2025

Rizvi: BNP views signing of 'July Charter' positively

'We hope that all political parties in the country will reach a consensus on the July Charter within the stipulated time,' he says

File image of BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. Photo: Collected
Update : 10 Oct 2025, 06:10 PM

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Friday said the party views the signing of the “July Charter” positively.

Rizvi made the remarks after paying tribute at the tomb of BNP founder and shaheed president Ziaur Rahman in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

The tribute was paid by the newly formed committee of the Agriculturists Association of Bangladesh (AAB).

He said: “BNP is viewing the July Charter positively, which is scheduled to be signed on October 15. We hope that all political parties in the country will reach a consensus on the July Charter within the stipulated time.”

Rizvi said: “Discussion is the only way to resolve any outstanding issue in politics. Discussion means differing opinions, debate and sometimes protraction. Nevertheless, it is possible to reach an understanding through dialogue and negotiation. A date has been set today, and this date will be a crucial milestone on the path to national consensus.”

Mentioning the activities of the AAB, he said: “If BNP comes to power with the support of the people, the AAB will not be limited to organizational responsibilities only; they will play a pioneering role in ensuring the country’s food security, protecting soil health and maintaining environmental balance.”

Regarding the party’s acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, he said: “His statement not only calls for unity but also outlines the blueprint, policy and fact-based perspective for the country’s future reconstruction.”

“Tarique Rahman’s statement contains not only a message of unity but also a promise of establishing justice and a new political culture,” Rizvi added.

BNPTarique RahmanRuhul Kabir Rizvi
