Fakhrul: Fair election only path to restore democracy

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday reiterated that a fair, free and impartial election is the only path to restoring democracy in the counry.

"An opportunity has been created to return to a democratic system," he said, adding: "The only way forward is through a fair and credible election as there is no alternative path for democracy."

Fakhrul told a memorial event marking the martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Nazir Uddin Ahmed Jihad at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) in the city.

The BNP general secretary said: "Democracy doesn't materialize simply by a handful of people enacting laws. No matter how many reforms are proposed or strategies devised by intellectuals, a democratic system cannot be reinstated without an elected government through a legitimate election."

The people of Bangladesh, he said, have always been committed to democratic values.

"The people of this country are freedom-loving. They have repeatedly struggled, fought and shed blood for independence and democracy. Although there have been setbacks, each time they have risen and reclaimed their rights through movements and struggles," he said.

Criticizing the ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Fakhrul said: "Monster Hasina has destroyed every institution in the country -- be it the judiciary, administration, electoral system, economy or the health and education sectors."

He also responded to remarks made by Chief Coordinator of the National Citizen Party (NCP) Nasiruddin Patwary regarding electoral symbols.

Patwary had recently suggested that BNP's "Sheaf of Paddy" (Dhaner Shish) symbol should be disqualified if the NCP is denied the "Water Lily" (Shapla) symbol.

"Brother, we have not obstructed your symbol. It's the Election Commission that will make that decision. Why this unwarranted tug-of-war over the 'Sheaf of Paddy'? It's an irresistible symbol that echoes across the nation," he said.

He alleged that conspiracies were afoot to hinder the BNP's electoral prospects.