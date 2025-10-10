BNP streamlines nominations with single-seat, single-family policy

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has intensified its internal preparations for the upcoming national parliamentary election, with the process of finalizing constituencies now actively underway.

Party insiders confirmed that efforts are being made to resolve seat-based disputes, as nomination seekers continue to meet with Standing Committee members.

Sources also indicated that each senior leader, including Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, will contest from a single constituency—marking a significant shift from previous elections.

In contrast to earlier practices, where top BNP leaders contested from multiple constituencies—Begum Khaleda Zia herself ran from as many as five—the party has decided not to continue this approach in the upcoming polls.

A close aide to Tarique Rahman confirmed that he will contest from a constituency in Bogra.

Similarly, Dr Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, who previously ran from two seats, will now contest from only one.

According to Standing Committee sources, senior leaders who were previously nominated in multiple constituencies will no longer be afforded that opportunity.

Discussions with several committee members revealed that some senior figures, including Barrister Jamiruddin Sircar and Nazrul Islam Khan, are unlikely to contest in this election.

At least five Standing Committee members had initially expressed interest in contesting from two constituencies, but the party’s current policy prohibits multiple nominations.

“Tarique Rahman himself will contest from one constituency, setting an example. This will serve as a milestone for the party’s future political and electoral conduct,” said one committee member.

Khaleda Zia’s electoral prospects

A party source said discussions are ongoing within the BNP and among those close to the chairperson regarding Khaleda Zia’s potential candidacy.

Although she remains away from active political engagement, many believe she is determined to contest once again.

However, the practicality of her participation remains a topic of internal debate.

An influential Standing Committee source said that Khaleda is not in a physical condition to contest the election.

“Although mentally strong, she is physically too weak to move or campaign,” the source said.

Another member suggested that the BNP chairperson might contest from a constituency in the Feni area and could even take part in limited campaigning.

A close aide noted that Khaleda Zia has always been vocal about democracy and elections.

“She has consistently expressed her interest in participating in parliamentary polls. Even during her imprisonment in 2018, she attempted to engage in the process,” the aide said, adding that a powerful faction within the party supports her candidacy.

When asked, a Standing Committee member said: “There is a possibility that one or more members of Begum Khaleda Zia’s family may participate in the election.”

One candidate per family policy

Tarique Rahman recently confirmed in a BBC Bangla interview that he will contest in the upcoming election.

Committee members have indicated that the BNP will allow only one candidate per family to run, with a policy decision made by the top leadership to avoid multiple nominations from the same household.

Commenting on the matter, BNP Standing Committee member Selima Rahman said: “You see, the BNP and the allied parties in the simultaneous movement have long struggled together. They also need to be accommodated with constituencies. We are trying to ensure that only one candidate works per seat, although the leadership will remain separate.”

Regarding the participation of the party’s chairperson and acting chairman, she added that no final decision has been made.

On Khaleda Zia’s potential candidacy, Selima Rahman said: “It depends on her physical condition. She is an exceptional leader of our country, and of course, we want her to participate. If she recovers, we hope to see her in the election field—but we must consider many factors.”

Informal approvals

Although the BNP has not yet finalized its list of nominees, Tarique Rahman has reportedly begun giving informal approval for certain constituencies.

A reliable party source said that Tarique has already asked Andaleeve Rahman Partho and Bobby Hajjaj to prepare for the election in two Dhaka constituencies.

A former president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board has also received a green signal for nomination.

When contacted, Bangladesh Jatiya Party (BJP) President Andaleeve Rahman Partho said: “Nothing has been confirmed yet; discussions are still ongoing.”

He added that he might contest from a constituency in Bhola and could potentially run from two seats.

“The election will take place under the simultaneous movement framework,” Partho noted.

A senior BNP leader said that various parties and alliances have been asked to submit their lists of potential candidates.

The Gono Odhikar Mancha held a meeting on Monday to finalize their seat allocation and is expected to send its list to the BNP soon.

BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said: “We have not yet made final decisions regarding these matters.”

“Everything is still under discussion, and it will take a few more days.”