Sarjis: NCP preparing for February election

Chief Organiser (North) of the National Citizen Party (NCP), Sarjis Alam, has said that the party is actively preparing for the upcoming national elections scheduled for February.

“We are visiting every district with the goal of completing our district, police station, and ward-level committees by November 30. If we can achieve this, the NCP will emerge as a powerful political force in Bangladesh and will contest to form the government or become the main opposition party,” Sarjis said.

He made the comments on Tuesday night while speaking to journalists after a views-exchange meeting with local NCP leaders at a restaurant in Chapainawabganj.

Sarjis, one of the key figures in the movement that ousted the previous Awami League government, said: “Those who are dreaming of the return of the Awami League—those dreams will remain just that.”

He also expressed support for the proportional representation (PR) system in the upper house.