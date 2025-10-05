NCP holds talks with Bangladesh Khilafat Andolan

The National Citizen Party (NCP) held a meeting with the Bangladesh Khilafat Andolan to exchange views on current political issues, the legal basis of the “July Charter,” and anti-hegemonic political understanding.

The meeting took place at the central office of Bangladesh Khilafat Andolan in the capital’s Kamrangirchar area around 7pm on Saturday, said a press release on Sunday.

The NCP delegation, led by its Senior Joint Convener and Head of Political Liaison Ariful Islam Adib, includes NCP Joint Conveners Dr Atik Mujahid and Maulana Ashraf Uddin Mahdi, and organizer Sanaullah Khan.

Bangladesh Khilafat Andolan’s delegation was headed by its Amir, Maulana Habibullah Miaji.

During the meeting, both parties reached a consensus on the legal recognition of the July Charter, the introduction of the proportional representation (PR) system in the upper house, and the need for justice for the July killings and the Shapla Chattar massacre, holding the Awami League responsible.

They also agreed on suspending political activities of the Jatiya Party and the 14-party alliance.

The discussion further emphasized the importance of joint efforts to safeguard Bangladesh’s independence, sovereignty, and human rights, and to resist any form of political or economic domination.