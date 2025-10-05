Khasru: Election crucial to restore democratic system in country

BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury on Sunday said an election is necessary to restore the democratic process in post-uprising Bangladesh.

Khasru made the remarks after a meeting with United Nations Resident Coordinator Gwyn Lewis and Senior Human Rights Adviser Huma Khan at the BNP chairperson's office in Gulshan.

"Everyone must unite and work together to re-establish democracy and restore the democratic order in the country," he said.

"The discussion today covered the country's political and democratic development. The Rohingya issue was also discussed as they (Rohingyas) are living under a humanitarian crisis. We have concerns about their future and security. We discussed what can be done for them," said the BNP leader.

Khasru gave special recognition to the UN Resident Coordinator in Dhaka Gwyn Lewis, saying: "Lewis played an important role for the country during the anti-autocratic movement. As her term of service is ending, we, on behalf of BNP, are thanking her."

Thanking the UN for its contribution to democracy and human rights, the veteran BNP leader said: "The UN played a courageous role during the autocratic rule."

In response, Gwyn Lewis said: "Bangladesh needs adequate cooperation to tackle the Rohingya crisis."

International Affairs Adviser to the acting Chairman of BNP Humayun Kabir, and organizing secretary and a special associate adviser committee member for the chairperson's foreign policy, Shama Obaed, was also present in the meeting.