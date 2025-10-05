Gayeshwar Chandra Roy acquitted in corruption case

BNP Standing Committee member and former minister Gayeshwar Chandra Roy has been acquitted in a corruption case dating back 16 years.

The Special Judge Court-3 in Dhaka, presided over by Judge Kamrul Hasan Khan, delivered the verdict on Sunday, after the allegations were found unproven.

Gayeshwar Chandra Roy appeared in court to hear the verdict. His lawyer, Borhan Uddin, confirmed the information.

Earlier, after arguments from both the Anti-Corruption Commission and the defence, the court had set August 28 for the verdict, following the hearing on August 19. The date was postponed several times before the final ruling.

The case was filed on January 5, 2009, at Ramna police station by SM Mofidul Islam, deputy director of the Anti-Corruption Commission. The allegations stated that Gayeshwar Chandra Roy owned a six-storey house in Rayer Bazar, constructed at a cost of Tk40.8 lakh and another house on ancestral land in Keraniganj costing Tk15.04 lakh.

The Public Works Department later assessed an excess construction cost of Tk2,536,505 for the two houses, which was considered undisclosed and outside his known income. In addition, electronic goods worth Tk58,600 were found in his residence, also beyond declared income.

According to the information, during 2004–2005, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, using his position as a ruling party leader, allegedly received Tk2.61 crore from two construction firms—Messrs Abdul Monem Limited and Reza Construction Limited—constituting illicit gain.

The total value of assets acquired through house construction, electronics, and illegal payments amounted to Tk 28,695,105, which were claimed in the case as illegally obtained.

Following the investigation, SM Mofidul Islam submitted the charge sheet to the court on July 5, 2009. Trial began on February 4, 2010, with the framing of charges.

During the trial, 29 out of 47 witnesses testified in court. After the defendant’s statement and final arguments, the court delivered the verdict acquitting Gayeshwar Chandra Roy.