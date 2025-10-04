Rizvi: People will not be misled by conspiracies to derail fair elections

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said that the people of Bangladesh are ready to cast their votes in the upcoming February election, and any attempt to create confusion will be exposed before the public.

"The people are ready to vote, so those who are trying to mislead public opinion by creating new issues will also be exposed before the people,” he said.

He made these remarks while paying tribute at the grave of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman in Dhaka on Saturday.

The event was organized by the Association of Engineers Bangladesh.

At the time, the organization’s president, Engineer Shahrin Islam Tuhin, and other leaders and activists were also present.

Rizvi said: “For the past 16 years, the people have not been able to vote. Sheikh Hasina locked up the voting process and turned elections into a mockery. We have seen cows and calves going to polling stations, but not the actual voters. The votes were cast the night before the election day, and RAB, Chhatra League, and Jubo League were used to prevent voters from reaching the centers.”

The BNP spokesperson said: “This time, it will be the Election Commission and the interim government led by Dr Yunus that will ensure the people's voting rights. This government will remain neutral and not take any side. Placing supporters of a particular Islamic political party in key administrative positions is a major obstacle to a fair election. We are observing this clearly, and so are the people. With trust in Dr Yunus, I urge him to appoint individuals who can conduct the elections impartially.”

He alleged: “Using a pro-AL Election Commission, administration, and police force, Sheikh Hasina’s party has established one-party fascism in the country. But the people do not want to see another era of fascist rule.”

Highlighting the BNP’s legacy of nationalist politics, Rizvi said: “Under the leadership of martyred President Ziaur Rahman, the BNP freed the nation from one-party autocracy. Later, Begum Khaleda Zia defeated the autocrat Ershad and established democracy. Through the movement of August 5, Tarique Rahman has once again inspired the nation.”

Rizvi also alleged an international conspiracy: “Imperialist and hegemonic forces are plotting various schemes to destroy nationalist forces. The conspiracy has not stopped; rather, a master plan is underway. But the people of Bangladesh will dispel all darkness and continue to uphold the flag of nationalism—this has been proven repeatedly.”

Touching on recent rumors and conspiracies regarding Durga Puja, he said: “Durga Puja was celebrated with great enthusiasm and excitement in recent days. Hindus and Muslims together guarded the mandaps. This is our tradition of communal harmony.”

Criticizing the creation of an "Asura" idol in India resembling Dr Yunus, Rizvi said: “This reflects extremely poor taste and a display of cultural degradation. India is a land of music, art, and culture—we never imagined they would do such a thing.”

Rizvi added: “If Mr Modi brings medieval darkness upon India, we, the people of Bangladesh, will not accept it. No divisions will be allowed in our country. Tarique Rahman has made it clear—we will remain bound in harmony.”

In response to a question, Rizvi said: “In 1991, after returning from India, Sheikh Hasina said that the BNP would not win more than ten seats. But the people know everything—who has been fighting uncompromisingly for the past 16 years. The public cannot be misled with false information. The "sheaf of paddy" (BNP’s electoral symbol) is dear to them, and it cannot be weakened through false propaganda.”