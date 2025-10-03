Friday, October 03, 2025

Porwar: Jamaat finalizes candidates for all 300 seats

'Every Jamaat worker must now enter the electoral field and work with full strength,' he says

File image of Golam Porwar. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 03 Oct 2025, 05:31 PM

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has finalized candidates for all 300 constituencies in the upcoming national election, said the party’s Secretary General and former MP Professor Mia Golam Porwar.

“Every Jamaat worker must now enter the electoral field and work with full strength,” he told a Member Reunion (1977–2025) of Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir’s Khulna Metropolitan Unit at the Al Faruq Society auditorium in Khulna on Friday.

Porwar said: “This is the most opportune time to send the principles of faith to Parliament. Those who were once involved in student politics must now become active again and contribute to the nation.”

He recalled former Shibir leaders and activists, including Aminul Islam Biman, Munshi Abdul Halim, Amanullah Aman, Rahmat Ali, Abul Kashem Pathan and journalist Sheikh Belal Uddin, saying their sacrifices formed “a glorious chapter in political history.”

The event was addressed by Nurul Islam Saddam, central secretary general of Islami Chhatra Shibir, and presided over by Khulna Metropolitan Chhatra Shibir President Arafat Hossain Milon.

Several Jamaat and Shibir leaders, including Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Professor Mahfuzur Rahman, Maulana Emran Hossain, Professor Nazibur Rahman, Advocate Sheikh Jahangir Hossain Helal, and Advocate Ataur Rahman Bacchu also spoke.

Topics:

Jamaat-e-Islami
