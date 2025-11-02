Graduates with disabilities intensify protest for jobs

The sit-in by job-seeking graduates with disabilities entered its 14th consecutive day on Saturday, as protesters broadened their campaign from the streets to political offices, professional networks, and civil society figures to rally nationwide support for their five-point demand charter.

Members of the Chakri Pratyashi Protibondhi Graduate Parishad met Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi at the party’s central office in Naya Paltan around 3pm, urging political parties to take a clear stance on disability-inclusive employment.

“We will review these demands carefully and announce the party’s formal position soon,” Rizvi told the delegation after hearing their case.

Political support

The National Citizen Party (NCP) was the first to express solidarity with the movement two weeks ago, endorsing all five demands.

In a statement, NCP leaders described employment inclusion for persons with disabilities as a “national responsibility that transcends politics,” calling on the interim government to act immediately.

Earlier this week, the council met Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Prof Mia Golam Parwar, who voiced his party’s moral and political support.

“Ensuring employment for citizens with disabilities is our moral duty. We will include it in our next election manifesto,” Parwar said.

Later the same day, a five-member delegation met Nazmul Islam Sarkar, director (admin) at the Chief Adviser’s Office, following an official invitation from the interim government.

The delegation submitted a memorandum outlining their demands but reported no concrete follow-up.

“We will not leave the streets until our demands are fulfilled,” one of the protest leaders said after the meeting.

Growing solidarity across sectors

On Thursday, the group met with the Bangladesh Teachers’ Network General Secretary Samina Luthfa to mobilize support within academia.

That evening, they warned of intensified protests if the government failed to act by November 3.

“If no visible step is taken, we will march toward Shahbagh and announce stronger programs,” the protesters said in a press briefing.

On Friday, after maintaining their sit-in at the Raju Memorial Sculpture, demonstrators joined a Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) event launching “Disability Rights Bangladesh,” a new student-led advocacy platform.

Ducsu Vice President Shadik Kayem assured the demonstrators of full support, saying: “Stay strong on the ground; we are working to communicate with the chief adviser. Both teachers and students will stand with you.”

Following the event, protesters marched to Shahbagh and held an impromptu press briefing, criticizing the government for “silence despite repeated assurances.”

The movement’s five-point charter calls for an executive order to employ persons with disabilities, the establishment of a permanent special recruitment mechanism, reforms to the National Scribe Policy, priority hiring for visually disabled candidates in state-run programs, and an extended age limit of 35 years for government job applications.