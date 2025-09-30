Palestinian Ambassador meets Khaleda Zia

The Ambassador of Palestine to Bangladesh Yousef S Yail Ramadhan, paid a courtesy call on BNP Chairperson and former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia.

The meeting took place on Tuesday evening at the BNP chairperson’s residence, Firoza, in Gulshan, Dhaka, BNP Press Wing member Shamsuddin Didar told the Dhaka Tribune.

During the discussion, Begum Khaleda Zia strongly condemned the Israeli attacks on Gaza, expressed deep sorrow over the large-scale casualties and conveyed her condolences. She also made a firm call for an immediate end to the war.

Ambassador Ramadhan, recalling the late President Ziaur Rahman with respect, noted that under his leadership, land for the Palestinian Embassy in Dhaka was provided free of cost.

Later, during Begum Khaleda Zia’s government, the BNP administration financed the construction of the embassy building.

He commented that these gestures reflected the love and solidarity of the BNP and the Zia family toward the Palestinian people.

Also present at the meeting were Dr Mohammad Enamul Haque Chowdhury, member of the BNP Chairperson’s Advisory Council and ABM Abdus Sattar, the chairperson’s private secretary.