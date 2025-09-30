Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Palestinian Ambassador meets Khaleda Zia

Khaleda Zia condemned the Gaza attacks, expressing sorrow and condolences, during the discussion

The Ambassador of Palestine to Bangladesh Yousef S Yail Ramadhan, paid a courtesy call on BNP Chairperson and former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia on Tuesday evening, September 30, 2025, at the BNP chairperson’s residence, Firoza, in Gulshan, Dhaka. Photo: BNP Press Wing
Update : 30 Sep 2025, 11:27 PM

The Ambassador of Palestine to Bangladesh Yousef S Yail Ramadhan, paid a courtesy call on BNP Chairperson and former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia.

The meeting took place on Tuesday evening at the BNP chairperson’s residence, Firoza, in Gulshan, Dhaka, BNP Press Wing member Shamsuddin Didar told the Dhaka Tribune.

During the discussion, Begum Khaleda Zia strongly condemned the Israeli attacks on Gaza, expressed deep sorrow over the large-scale casualties and conveyed her condolences. She also made a firm call for an immediate end to the war.

Ambassador Ramadhan, recalling the late President Ziaur Rahman with respect, noted that under his leadership, land for the Palestinian Embassy in Dhaka was provided free of cost.

Later, during Begum Khaleda Zia’s government, the BNP administration financed the construction of the embassy building.

He commented that these gestures reflected the love and solidarity of the BNP and the Zia family toward the Palestinian people.

Also present at the meeting were Dr Mohammad Enamul Haque Chowdhury, member of the BNP Chairperson’s Advisory Council and ABM Abdus Sattar, the chairperson’s private secretary.

Topics:

PalestineBegum Khaleda ZiaBangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)
Read More

Anee: Some elected representatives damaging image of politicians

Rizvi: Domestic and international conspiracies are intensely active

Salahuddin: People of Bangladesh now election-oriented

Salahuddin warns of plots against Bangladesh’s democratic transition

Fakhrul appeals for diaspora unity at NRB Connect Day

Salahuddin: Awami League's history is of looting and terrorism

Latest News

Blockade suspended in Khagrachhari

CA Yunus: Devise roadmap for Rohingya repatriation, act together to stabilise Rakhine

Anee: Some elected representatives damaging image of politicians

Sarjis: NCP not part of any plot to delay polls

UN warns Myanmar conflict blocking Rohingya return

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x