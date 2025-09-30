Anee: Some elected representatives damaging image of politicians

BNP Joint-Secretary General and Lakshmipur District BNP President Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anee on Tuesday said some elected representatives prioritize their personal business over public service, tarnishing the image of politicians in society.

“Some public representatives are remained engaged in their own business damaging the image of politicians in society, As a result, the young generation does not see it well,” he observed.

The BNP leader made the comments at a reception accorded to the students, who obtained GPA -5 in their exams.

Lakshmipur Society and Alpha Star Foundation organized the program at the local town hall auditorium this afternoon.



Referring to the July Movement and the role of youths, Anee said: "The new generation can bring changes to the image of the politicians and it is possible for them."



Despite these, he categorically said political leadership or people's representatives are must to govern the country.

He added: "Not only politicians, any country needs people belonging to different professions like politicians, engineers, doctors, lawyers and bureaucrats to govern the country.”



The BNP leader said: "The country will have to be run by an elected government or elected representatives until the end. “So, we all want to build a beautiful Bangladesh together. And this is possible now,” he mentioned.



Jahangirnagar University (JU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mohammad Kamrul Ahsan, was present as the chief guest while Alpha Star Foundation Chairman Md Kamrul Hasan conducted the function.



Among others, JU Professor Kamrun Nesa Khandaker, Bangladesh Football Federation Vice-President and Lakshmipur Society’s Founder Wahid Uddin Chowdhury Happy, Lakshmipur Government College Principal Prof Md Manjurul Rahman and Prof Oli Ullah, among others, spoke on the occasion.



Later, the guests presented crests and certificates to the meritorious students. Students of various educational institutions, heads of institutions and guardians were present.