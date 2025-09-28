BNP delegation meets Swiss ambassador

A delegation of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, met with the Ambassador of Switzerland to Dhaka, Reto Renggli, at his residence in Gulshan on Sunday.

The meeting, which began around 1:30pm, saw the BNP delegation exchange greetings with the ambassador and discuss various bilateral issues as well as the upcoming national election, BNP Media Cell Member Shayrul Kabir Khan confirmed.

The delegation also included BNP Organizing Secretary Shama Obaid, International Affairs Secretary Barrister Nasir Uddin Asim, and Member of the BNP Chairperson's Special Advisory Committee on Foreign Affairs Israfil Khosru.

Later, the delegation attended a luncheon hosted by the Swiss envoy Reto Renggli.