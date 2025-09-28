Fakhrul sees reflection of Zia’s dream in Yunus’ vision

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has praised Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, saying he saw in his words the reflection of late President Ziaur Rahman’s dream of a democratic, developed, and corruption-free Bangladesh.

“Two days ago, at a US-Bangladesh business forum, when our respected and globally respected Prof Yunus was speaking, I repeatedly felt as if I was listening to Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman, the proclaimer of our country’s independence,” he said.

Speaking at the NRB Connect Day in New York on Saturday evening (US time), Fakhrul said late president Ziaur Rahman, also the founder of BNP, always dreamt of building a democratic, prosperous, and corruption-free Bangladesh. “All of those words seemed to come out through Professor Yunus’ speech on that day.”

“One thing we must always remember is that we have to dream. The dreams that Prof Yunus has envisioned must be carried forward, and I believe we will also be able to move ahead with the dreams that Tarique Rahman has envisioned. What we need most is political commitment — we must have that trust and determination within us,” Fakhrul told his audience.

He hailed the contributions of Bangladeshis living abroad, including those in the Middle East, and women in the garment sector, for supporting the development of Bangladesh. Fakhrul reminded that it was Ziaur Rahman who explored overseas labour markets by sending Bangladeshi workers to the Middle East and also opened a new chapter by developing the garment sector, creating jobs for many women.

He said it was also Zia who moved the country from a one-party system to a multi-party democracy and ensured a free society, free flow of information, freedom of speech, and freedom of the press. “Even today, our young leader, Tarique Rahman, has come forward with new ideas for building the state through his 31-point programme.”

The BNP leader said those from the older generation had already fought many battles — first in the Liberation War and later in the struggle for democracy — and now the young generation needs to play their part in building a new and prosperous Bangladesh.

He said the previous Awami League regime destroyed the trust of people and turned the country into a heap of ruin.

Fakhrul said he believes that struggle and resistance are inherent in the people of Bangladesh, and that they always know how to unite in times of danger or crisis — something they already proved in July last year.

“The people of Bangladesh have always fought and struggled. From the very day an oppressive and tyrannical ruling quarter tried to tighten its grip on the country, our people began their resistance. I don’t want to point to any particular political party, because almost everyone has taken part in this struggle. Just as the villagers of Tetulia have fought, so too have you, living abroad,” he said.

As the interim government has formed the National Consensus Commission to bring about structural change in the country, Fakhrul said their party is committed to contributing to its work.

“As a political party, we are cooperating as much as possible, and we want to make it very clear to everyone that wherever Bangladesh and its people will benefit the most, we will undoubtedly do our utmost in those efforts,” he observed.

He said their party is open to embracing modern thinking and progressive ideas of the young generation of Bangladesh, as the youth are far more advanced in their ideas.

Fakhrul said he is very optimistic that the new generation will undoubtedly lead the nation into new horizons through fresh struggles, new fights, and new dreams.

The BNP leader said he is also extremely hopeful that young girls of Bangladesh will play a major role in shaping the future of the country.

“Let me make a single appeal to all of you: let us all unite on one thing for the interest of Bangladesh. Bangladesh first and Bangladesh above all. Let this be our motto,” he concluded.