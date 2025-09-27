Saturday, September 27, 2025

Rizvi: Media supporting fascism has no right to operate

Awami League govt controlled media to conceal abductions and killings and has labelled dissenters as terrorists, he says

Senior Joint Secretary General of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi addresses the importance of media freedom and criticises government control over the press during the inauguration of Dainik Barta’s multimedia platform at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Saturday, September 27, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 27 Sep 2025, 09:56 PM

Rizvi: Media supporting fascism has no right to operate

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Adv Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has said media freedom is essential in a democratic state, adding that outlets that have supported fascism or justified abductions and killings have no right to continue operating.

Rizvi made the remarks Saturday as the chief guest at the inauguration of Dainik Barta’s multimedia platform at the Tofazzal Hossain Manik Mia Hall of the National Press Club.

“A responsible newspaper is especially crucial during times of societal and state division. Even if the media’s voice is faint, there must be space to speak the truth,” he said. “The Awami League government has controlled the media to conceal abductions and killings and has labelled dissenters as terrorists.”

He further alleged that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had advised a helicopter bombing to suppress mass uprisings, and that even her security adviser suggested killing demonstrators.

Drawing historical parallels, Rizvi said: “Media outlets that served fascist Italy or Nazi Germany could not survive after World War II. Similarly, media that defend anti-democratic forces in Bangladesh is unnecessary.”

He also criticized the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) elections, saying, “It is not unfounded to suspect that Ducsu ballot papers are being printed in Nilkhet. Yet the chief returning officer speaks in the language of the Awami League, undermining the university’s dignity.”

“The responsibility of the media is to reveal the truth, not to glorify the ruler. Conscientious journalists represent the conscience of the nation,” he added.

Concluding the event, Rizvi wished Dainik Barta, its editor Mahmud Anwar, and associated staff success in establishing the newspaper as a voice of the democratic movement.

