Jamaat ameer urges courageous journalism to guide nation on right path

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman has sain on Saturday that only truthful and courageous journalism can guide the nation in the right direction, calling on journalists to uphold integrity even in the face of challenges.

“The media is the mirror of the nation; journalists are the conscience of the nation. One must call black black, white white — even if it is against us. Politicians need two and journalists need three livers,” he said.

The Jamaat ameer made the remarks as the chief guest at the annual council session of the Forum of Diploma Engineers Bangladesh (FDEIB) on Saturday at the Muktijuddho Smriti Milonayoton in the IDIB building at Kakrail.

He also criticized the introduction of secret torture centres in the country, including the “Aynaghar,” saying such practices had no precedent in independent Bangladesh.

“We want to change the rotten Bangladesh. Perhaps in five years we will not be able to run a bullet train, but we will be able to start express trains,” he added.