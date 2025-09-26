Friday, September 26, 2025

NCP directs formation of monitoring teams for Durga Puja

The announcement was made in a press release

File image of National Citizen Party (NCP) logo. Photo: Collected
Update : 26 Sep 2025, 09:14 PM

On the occasion of Sharadiya Durga Puja, National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam and Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain have instructed party leaders and activists across the country to form monitoring teams.

In a directive issued on Friday from the party’s central temporary office, it was stated that NCP units in every district, metropolitan area, upazila and thana must coordinate with local puja committees, visit puja mandaps, and assist in ensuring overall security.

The announcement was made in a press release signed by Sadia Farzana Dina of the party’s office cell.

Nahid IslamNational Citizen Party
