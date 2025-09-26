NCP directs formation of monitoring teams for Durga Puja

On the occasion of Sharadiya Durga Puja, National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam and Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain have instructed party leaders and activists across the country to form monitoring teams.

In a directive issued on Friday from the party’s central temporary office, it was stated that NCP units in every district, metropolitan area, upazila and thana must coordinate with local puja committees, visit puja mandaps, and assist in ensuring overall security.

The announcement was made in a press release signed by Sadia Farzana Dina of the party’s office cell.