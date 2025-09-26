Nasir: Chhatra Dal wants peaceful, progressive student politics

Nasir Uddin Nasir, the central general secretary of Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) and a Master’s student in Japanese Studies at Dhaka University, has emphasized that Chhatra Dal aims to foster a culture of peaceful and progressive student politics, focusing on democratic values and constructive leadership.

He has been active in student politics for over a decade. Having held key positions in both the central committee and the Dhaka University unit of the organization, he recently spoke with Dhaka Tribune’s Tanvir Hasan about the current state of student politics.

The Ducsu and Jucsu elections have concluded, and two more student union elections are scheduled for next month. How does Chhatra Dal view these elections?

Chhatra Dal believes that campuses must nurture their own leadership. Elections provide students the opportunity to choose their representatives, promoting a democratic culture within universities. We advocate for elections conducted in a fair and safe environment where students can vote freely. Honest and competent student leaders make campus life more vibrant. We welcome any transparent and participatory election process.

Why do you think Chhatra Dal lost the Ducsu and Jucsu elections?

The elections did not reflect Chhatra Dal’s true strength because they were far from fair. In the Ducsu polls, the administration openly supported a particular student organization. Our candidates faced significant pressure and obstacles throughout their campaigns. Alarmingly, Ducsu ballot papers were printed in Nilkhet, which is a clear violation. Despite repeated requests, we were not provided the voter list. This lack of transparency eroded students’ trust in the electoral process.

There were also numerous complaints of rigging on election day, with administration-backed groups taking control of polling centers. Similar irregularities occurred in the Jucsu election. Consequently, students were denied the opportunity to express their true choice. We believe Chhatra Dal did not really lose; rather, students were prevented from voting freely.

How do you view Chhatra Shibir’s success in these elections?

As I mentioned, the elections were highly questionable. The administration favored certain groups, and in Ducsu, the ballots were even printed in Nilkhet, proving the process was flawed. Even if Shibir won, it does not reflect students’ true verdict. Had the elections been fair, Chhatra Dal would have achieved results more consistent with its strength. These outcomes reflect rigging and administrative bias more than genuine student opinion.

What lessons did students learn from the July movement?

The July movement demonstrated the courage and unity of Bangladesh’s youth. It showed that students standing together against injustice can change history. The biggest lesson is that young people are a force for change, but this force must follow peaceful and constructive paths. Chhatra Dal has learned that students’ demands should never be ignored, and we hope the spirit of the movement contributes positively to future struggles for democracy and justice.

Student politics is often linked to violence. How does Chhatra Dal plan to change this image?

Some negative aspects have surfaced in the past, but Chhatra Dal believes violence is never the solution. Since the political changes of August 5, we have avoided clashes and focused on peaceful programs and democratic discussions. Differences among students should be resolved through logic, merit, and respect for diverse opinions. We aim to earn students’ trust through honesty, hard work, and ideals. Our vision is to establish Chhatra Dal as a peaceful and progressive organization.

How will Chhatra Dal appeal to today’s young generation?

Today’s youth face new challenges and think differently. Chhatra Dal is adapting to these times by addressing students’ real concerns—unemployment, research opportunities, technological education, study abroad options, and entrepreneurship. We are also involving young people in cultural and social activities. When students see Chhatra Dal as a platform to address their future concerns, they will naturally engage with us.

What role will Chhatra Dal play in BNP’s upcoming election campaign?

Chhatra Dal has always supported democratic struggles and voting rights. In the upcoming elections, we will play a key role on behalf of the organization. Our activities extend beyond election-day politics, focusing on raising awareness among youth about democracy, political consciousness, and national interests. Chhatra Dal members will remain dedicated allies of BNP’s democratic movements.

Where do you see Chhatra Dal in the next five years?

My vision is to make Chhatra Dal a modern, peaceful, and research-oriented organization within five years. We want to go beyond political slogans and work on solving real-life problems. Our goal is to make Chhatra Dal a trusted platform for the younger generation, protect students’ rights, promote democratic values, and cultivate young leadership capable of driving positive societal change.