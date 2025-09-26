Khaleda Zia made member of Fulgazi upazila BNP committee

Former prime minister and BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has been included as a member of Fulgazi upazila BNP committee in Feni district, her ancestral home.

She has repeatedly been elected MP from Feni-1 constituency (Fulgazi upazila).

On Thursday night, full committees were announced for six unions under Fulgazi upazila.

Each union now has a 10-member advisory council and a 71-member executive committee. Khaleda has been made the No-1 member of the full committee for Fulgazi Sadar union.

Upazila BNP Convenor Fakhrul Alam Swapon and Member Secretary Abul Hossain Bhuiyan approved the committees.

Monir Ahmad has been named president and Md Yasin Mahmud Mozumder general secretary of the Sadar union committee.

Convenor Fakhrul said that the full committee formation will strengthen grassroots BNP activities. Ahead of the upcoming national election, party leaders and activists will work unitedly in the field.

Khaleda is expected to contest the election from this seat, he added.