Friday, September 26, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Parwar stresses interfaith harmony for a humane Bangladesh

Parwar criticizes rivals for using 'Razakar' label over ideological debate

Golam Parwar spoke at a hotel in Khulna on Thursday. Photo: BSS
Update : 26 Sep 2025, 02:09 PM

Secretary General of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and former parliament member Mia Golam Parwar called for unity between Hindus and Muslims to protect the country and build a humane Bangladesh free from division.

We want to safeguard this country through the collective strength of Hindus and Muslims. I urge everyone not to be misled by propaganda," Parwar said while addressing a views-exchange meeting with Hindu community leaders of  Khulna-5 (Dumuria-Fultola) constituency at an elite hotel in the city on Thursday night.

Parwar criticized political rivals for resorting to labeling opponents as "razakars" instead of countering ideologies with ideologies, saying: "The new generation does not believe such misleading propaganda."

He further stressed that people of all faiths and opinions must live with equal dignity. He also warned that anyone threatening activists working under the "balance scale" (Jamaat's electoral symbol) would face strict action from law enforcement, affirming everyone's right to engage freely in politics.

Topics:

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami
Read More

Rizvi accuses Jamaat of aligning with ‘fallen fascist forces’

Two more political leaders to join CA Yunus at UNGA

BNP's Salahuddin questions Jamaat’s role in delaying elections

Traffic chaos feared as 7 parties to stage demonstrations in Dhaka Thursday

Jamaat announces protest rallies, marches

Jamaat seeks ‘constitution order’, referendum on July Charter

Latest News

BNP races to finalize seat sharing with allies for polls

Woman tortured tied to tree in Tangail

CNG-truck collision leaves 3 dead in Bogra

Bangladesh, Oman ink MoU on diplomatic training

CID investigating 113 July uprising cases including 65 for murder

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x