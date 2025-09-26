Parwar stresses interfaith harmony for a humane Bangladesh

Secretary General of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and former parliament member Mia Golam Parwar called for unity between Hindus and Muslims to protect the country and build a humane Bangladesh free from division.

We want to safeguard this country through the collective strength of Hindus and Muslims. I urge everyone not to be misled by propaganda," Parwar said while addressing a views-exchange meeting with Hindu community leaders of Khulna-5 (Dumuria-Fultola) constituency at an elite hotel in the city on Thursday night.

Parwar criticized political rivals for resorting to labeling opponents as "razakars" instead of countering ideologies with ideologies, saying: "The new generation does not believe such misleading propaganda."

He further stressed that people of all faiths and opinions must live with equal dignity. He also warned that anyone threatening activists working under the "balance scale" (Jamaat's electoral symbol) would face strict action from law enforcement, affirming everyone's right to engage freely in politics.