Sarjis Alam questions the EC over the Shapla symbol

National Citizens’ Party’s (NCP) northern region chief organizer Sarjis Alam has raised questions over the Election Commission’s stance on the Shapla symbol.

In a post from his verified Facebook account on Tuesday, he referred to the EC secretary’s statement that the Shapla was not on the marker list. “That means there is no legal barrier. Rather, because it is not on the list, they cannot give NCP the Shapla symbol,” he wrote.

He said that on the very day NCP first applied for registration, the party had clearly stated it wanted the Shapla symbol. “Then whose responsibility was it to include Shapla in that list? All this time, have they just been sitting in the Election Commission watching a drama? Or, while sitting in an independent institution, have they been moving according to the words of some other institution, party, or agency?”

Sarjis further wrote: “All kinds of hypocrisy will be confronted politically. Since there is no legal barrier, NCP’s symbol should be Shapla, there is no other option. Otherwise, we too will see how elections are held, and who dreams of going to power and enjoying the sweet benefits.”