Rizvi alleges govt appointing members of an Islamic party as DCs, SPs

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Monday alleged that the interim government is appointing members of a specific Islamic political party to important positions, including deputy commissioners (DCs) and superintendents of police (SPs).

In a press briefing at the party’s central office in Nayapaltan, he also claimed that officers with ties to the Jatiotabadi Chhatra Dal (BNP's student wing) during their student life have been sidelined or kept as OSDs, despite being recruited based on merit.

"During Begum Zia's time, many students were recruited based on merit. Some of them may have been involved in Chhatra Dal or had relatives involved with BNP. While some of these deprived officials were perhaps given promotions, none of them were given good postings. They were mostly kept in OSD positions,” Rizvi said.

He said many of these officials often visit him, in tears, after being assigned to less important roles despite their earlier achievements.

Rizvi also accused Dr Mokhlesur Rahman, who was recently transferred from the Ministry of Public Administration to the Planning Commission, of depriving pro-BNP officials of proper positions by bringing false allegations against them and blaming them unjustly.

“Another political party’s people are being appointed as DCs and SPs. I can name them one by one—those who claim to be Islamists, their supporters, and like-minded individuals from that specific party have been placed in these roles,” Rizvi claimed.

He said a new division has been created, similar to what occurred during Sheikh Hasina’s time in the interim government.

“Those who passed competitive exams and became UNOs, magistrates, or were promoted to DCs and SPs, many of them still have not been promoted in the 15-16 years of Sheikh Hasina’s rule. Even those who have been promoted have often been left in insignificant positions within a year,” he added.

The BNP leader also criticized the appointment of Dr Mokhlesur Rahman to the Planning Commission, despite corruption allegations.

“A person with corruption charges against them is moved from one position to another. Despite his controversial tenure, he has now been given an important role as senior secretary at the Planning Commission,” Rizvi said.

Earlier, Narayanganj’s prominent sports organizer, Masuduzzaman Masud, joined BNP by presenting a bouquet to Rizvi.

He collected his membership from Rizvi at the party's central office.