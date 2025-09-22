Danish envoy meets BNP’s Moyeen Khan, discusses upcoming polls

Danish Ambassador to Bangladesh Christian Brix Moller on Monday met BNP Standing Committee member Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan and discussed the prevailing political situation and the upcoming national election in Bangladesh.

The meeting was held at the BNP leader’s Gulshan residence this morning, said BNP media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan.

“The current political scenario in Bangladesh, including the interplay between the involvement of various political parties and their policy positions in respect of the forthcoming general elections in Bangladesh came up for discussion during the meeting,” said a press release issued by BNP.

It said Dr Khan highlighted the liberal democratic approach of BNP in achieving a peaceful and stable social and economic environment in Bangladesh to foster future investment and growth.

“The ambassador indicated from their side to promote infrastructure development and renewable energy projects around the Chittagong port and the coastal area extending from Cox’s Bazar to Teknaf respectively with investments reaching around $2 billion,” the media release reads.

It said Dr Khan also raised the issue of exploring the long-standing proposals of reclaiming land from the Bay, employing Danish expertize and experience in this regard.

The press release said the issue of an Upper House and the PR system also came up for threadbare discussions, with Dr Khan analysing the pros and cons of the respective systems and differentiating the context between Bangladesh and European societies.

It also said they expressed hope for future expanded economic and social collaboration between the peoples of the two countries under a scenario when Bangladesh achieves a stable democratic framework.