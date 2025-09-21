Sunday, September 21, 2025

Anee: New generation experiences mass awakening following August 5

The new leadership should meet their expectations through qualitative changes, he says

BNP Joint Secretary General Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anee spoke at a "students’ reception" at Dattapara Degree College in Lakshmipur Sadar upazila on September 21, 2025. Photo: BSS
Update : 21 Sep 2025, 09:22 PM

BNP Joint Secretary General Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anee on Sunday said that after August 5, there has been a mass awakening among the new generation, and they want to lead the nation.

The BNP leader made the remarks while speaking at a "students’ reception" at Dattapara Degree College in Lakshmipur Sadar upazila on Sunday afternoon.

Referring to the last 17 years of the fascist Sheikh Hasina regime, he said: “Thousands of leaders and activists of BNP and other organizations have been victims of oppression, torture, disappearances, murders, and attacks. Even then, it could not stop the struggle.”

Noting that these students stood by the side of BNP during the last July movement, holding the hands of their guardians, Anee said that subsequently, the tyrannical Sheikh Hasina government was forced to flee the country.

“The students have cherished the hope for change in the new era. The new leadership should meet their expectations through qualitative changes,” he mentioned.

The BNP leader also called upon everyone to take lessons from the new generation.

He urged Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) leaders and activists in all educational institutions to understand the sentiments of the current generation.

Anee also said that BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has suggested that everyone should visit every house through teamwork.

Topics:

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD)Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anee
