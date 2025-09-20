Fakhrul: BNP repeatedly rises like phoenix bird defeating conspirators

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday said his party rebirths time and again like a phoenix bird defeating all conspirators as he addressed the inaugural session of the Kishoreganj district BNP's triennial council.

“BNP is like a phoenix bird--many conspiracies were hatched to break away the party, but all their intrigues went in vein, rather the conspirators themselves have fled the country,” he told the function at the old stadium in the town.

BNP's Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman was scheduled to join the conference virtually as the chief guest.

The long-awaited conference, being held after nine years, began with the national anthem, hoisting of the national and party flags, and rendition of the party song.

Since the morning, leaders and activists from different upazilas of the district marched in processions to the venue. With the participation of several thousand party activists, the event took off in a festive atmosphere.

BNP Chairperson's Adviser Freedom Fighter Abdus Salam attended as the special guest, while Joint Secretary General Habibun Nabi Khan Sohel was present as the main speaker.

With District BNP President Md Shariful Alam in the chair, General Secretary Md Mazharul Islam moderated the program.

In the second session, from 4pm to 8pm, a total of 2,090 councilors were set to cast their votes to elect the new president and general secretary of Kishoreganj district BNP, thereby forming its new leadership.